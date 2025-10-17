The factory Aprilia rider set a blistering 1:26.580s before improving to a 1:26.492s on his GP25, putting nearly three tenths of a second on Aprilia satellite rider Raul Fernandez for Trackhouse.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was the best of the Ducati fleet in third for VR46 while Fabio Quartararo was Yamaha’s best in fourth.

Australia’s interest, Jack Miller, was only 13th for the Pramac, meaning he’ll have to go through Q1 on Saturday.

Miller had been the quickest rider until the late flurry of laps demoted him down the order, 0.817s away from Bezzecchi.

Miller wasn’t the only high-profile rider to miss advancing straight into Q2. Indonesia winner Fermin Aldeguer was 11th.

KTM rider Pedro Acosta was the last rider to make it into the top 10, just behind Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Results: MotoGP Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Practice