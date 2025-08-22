The 21-year-old joined YRT late last year as the factory replacement for long-serving rider Cru Halliday, partnering three-time champion Mike Jones in the Australian Superbike Championship.

While strong efforts have been made on both sides, Stauffer has not yet been able to match the speed he demonstrated last season with Penrite Yamaha.

Even so, his steady performances see him currently holding seventh place in the championship with 147-points to his name.

Across the opening five rounds of the 2025 season, Stauffer’s strongest performance came at Phillip Island in February, where he claimed fourth overall with consistent 6-7-7 finishes.

Since then, he has been 10th overall at Sydney Motorsport Park, sixth at Queensland Raceway, ninth at Morgan Park, and seventh in the most recent Queensland Raceway outing, which ran in conjunction with Supercars as part of the Ipswich Super440.

“Max has represented Yamaha well during his time with us,” said YRT team manager John Redding.

“We’re thankful for the professionalism and commitment he’s shown, and we part on positive terms. We believe he has a bright career ahead and wish him every success.”

Yamaha Racing Team has not yet confirmed if another rider will step in alongside Jones, who sits second in this year’s championship, 54-points behind Josh Waters.

Stauffer, who now has 59 race starts in the Australian Superbike Championship to his name expressed his gratitude for the opportunity that Yamaha Racing Team gave him.

“I want to thank John Redding and Kev Marshall for the opportunity they’ve given me this season,” Stauffer told Speedcafe.com.

“The team worked incredibly hard to make me feel at home on the bike, but unfortunately, it just didn’t come together.

“There are no hard feelings — we’re simply heading in different directions.”

Looking ahead, Stauffer still intends to complete the remaining three rounds of this year’s Australian Superbike Championship aboard a Yamaha YZF-R1.

He expects to ride with the support of his father, former two-time Australian Superbike champion Jamie Stauffer.

“At this point, the plan is to still be lining up on the grid for the rest of 2025,” said the 21-year-old.

“I guess we just have to wait to see what happens and see what opportunities come up.

“I’m open to a lot of things right now. Right now, I’m hopeful that I’ll be on the grid for the rest of the season.”

Stauffer also explained that he is very open to racing overseas.

“MotoAmerica is somewhere where I would really like to go and race, even the British Superbike

Championship as well,” he explained.

“I’m definitely keen on racing overseas, if the right opportunity came up.”