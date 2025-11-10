‘Boomrock’ is a 270-hectare hospitality and entertainment venue near Wellington, typically used for hosting car launches, test drives, weddings, and other events.

The venue is located roughly 30 minutes from New Zealand’s capital Wellington, and just under an hour from the city’s international airport.

Located at Papanui Station, Boomrock overlooks the Tasman Sea and untouched natural forest.

Among the facilities is a 900-metre race track built in 2002, which features significant undulation, a banked corner, and a skid pad.

Other facilities include a 140-person capacity indoor lodge as well as shooting facilities and a one-person driving range.

The property has been part of the Eastwick family for four generations, with Boomrock Lodge established in 1997.

According to Mansion Global, the property could fetch as much as $21 million NZD ($18 million AUD) for the entire property and business.

The family is reportedly planning to move north to Hawke’s Bay, which is a popular wine-making region.

“We needed a change,” said Jonny Eastwick, who owns the property with his wife Mildy and three children.

“My family’s had the property for 99 years. It’s time for a new custodian.” The sale involves three components, Eastwick said: The property itself, the profitable hospitality business, and the rights to the Boomrock brand, “which is well-followed in New Zealand.”

It’s not the first time the facility has been offered for sale, however, with a previous attempt to sell just over a year ago.

“Just 30 minutes from Wellington yet a world apart, Boomrock combines wild beauty with a legacy of hospitality and refinement,” the listing reads.

“The estate includes a celebrated clifftop lodge, luxury accommodation at Pipinui Point, a private race track, skeet shooting at The Bunkers and vast stretches of native bush and farmland.

“Existing venues and infrastructure allow for immediate enjoyment while offering scope for future vision, including eco tourism, private retreats or architectural masterpieces.

“The land carries a century of care and stewardship from the Eastwick family, and its sweeping views reach across Cook Strait to the South Island.

“Native forest thrives, sunsets burn over the water, and the sense of privacy is absolute.

“For those inclined, helicopter access from Wellington is minutes away, while sustainable land management and a reputation for world-class experiences make Boomrock unlike any other offering in New Zealand.

“Enquiries are now invited from those seeking a property that blends heritage, nature and possibility on an extraordinary scale.”

Boomrock has been listed by New Zealand real estate agency Future Isles.