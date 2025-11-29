Posche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup

Jones’ goal was simple; finish ahead of title rival Dylan O’Keeffe, who was hampered by a seventh place starting position.

Jones occupied the front row alongside the young charger Hall, and although the pair made it through the Senna Chicane unscathed, a dive and lockup from Hall at Turn 4 sent the pair running down the escape road and tumbling down the order.

As Glen Wood ran away at the front, closely chased by former Supercars competitor Aaron Love, Jones and Hall fought to claw their way back through the field.

Hall made contact with Pro-Am contender Matt Slavin, forcing the latter into the concrete wall at Turn 11.

Broken steering from the wall contact sent Slavin off the road at the penultimate corner, into the tyre wall at high speed.

The yellow flag was immediately thrown, shortly followed by the red flag as the track crew set to work repairing the wall.

Wood was declared the winner from Love, Mouzouris, Dylan O’Keeffe and Marcos Flack.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia returns for a title showdown at 1:15pm ACDT on Sunday.

Trico Trans Am

Todd Hazelwood was awarded the victory as Race 2 lasted little more than a few laps.

Contact between James Moffat and Jordan Cox sent the pair of them arrowing across the road, collecting title contender Nathan Herne and Jack Smith.

Simultaneously, Blake Tracey and Hazelwood raced side-by-side towards the Senna Chicane following an incredibly even start.

Tracey did not yield into the initial left-right flick, sending The Racing Academy Mustang soaring over the gravel trap and kerb.

Moffat limped his GRM LMCT+ Mustang around the lap, before damage sustained in the race start contact sent him heavily into the Turn 8 wall, drawing the Safety Car.

The red flag was drawn shortly after to repair the Turn 8 concrete.

Trico Trans Am returns for their third and final race on Sunday at 11:30am ACDT.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars

Kody Garland took the win in a Safety Car-shortened Race 2, keeping his first-time title hopes alive ahead of reigning series champion, South Australia’s own Joel Heinrich.

Just one point separated the two heading into Saturday’s on track action after drivers were forced to drop their worst round from the points standings.

Heinrich was able to get the jump at the race start, but Garland would not take no for an answer, forcing his way back up the inside at the Senna Chicane, sending Heinrich over the kerbs in spectacular fashion.

Further back in the pack, there was plenty of elbows-out action, with Adrian Cottrell, Cody McKay, Scott Dornan and others all racing hard for the minors, while Reece Chapman suffered his eighth DNF of the season with more mechanical dramas.

A late Safety Car was drawn when John Steffensen found the wall at turn seven, while Andrew Corish also came to a halt with issues at turn six

Race 2 winner Garland was tasked with drawing out the number of grid positions reversed for Race 3, which ended up being 12, leaving Craig Thompson and Cody McKay on the front row.

The pair entered the Senna Chicane almost side by side at the start, where Thompson got spectacularly sideways, launching the car over the kerb and shooting back across the racetrack, thankfully being missed by the oncoming pack.

Back in the pack, Garland looked to make quick progress to put distance between he and title challenger Joel Heinrich.

Garland tagged Scott Andriske into a spin at Turn 5, leaving him stranded and collecting a large number of cars, including Jacob Currie, David Makin, Brett Osborn, Jeff Watters and Will Rowe.

The red flag was drawn for the Turn 5 incident, and Race 3 was eventually declared a non-event.

Battery World Aussie Racing cars return for one last race to crown the 2025 champion on Sunday at 8:15am ACDT.