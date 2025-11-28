In wet conditions, several drivers hit the Turn 8 wall. First, it was Lochie Bloxsom.

Bayley Hall hit the wall and was immediately followed in by Carrera Cup Germany champion and Supercup runner-up Robert de Haan of the Netherlands and New Zealander Marco Giltrap.

The impacts moved the concrete blocks, which were significant enough to red flag and suspend the race. Shortly after, the race was declared and not resumed.

“It was weird. I came into Turn 8 and hit the brakes and obviously had no ABS, so the front brakes just instantly locked and pumped the pedal to turn the wheel,” said Hall.

“I just got to a point where you know you’re going in. It’s the worst feeling in the world and you just take your hands off the wheel.

“We went in. It’s just weird how three cars all went in right next to each other.

“Nothing we can do now. Just fight on tomorrow, starting on the front row. The EMA Motorsport guys will fix up the car and we’ll get back out there.

“I did half a decent job to square it up on the wall, so I think it’s a lot more front end damage than it is in the rear, which is the bad part to fix. I think we’ll be all right for tomorrow.”

Rain fell as cars gridded up for the race. Several scrambled into the pit lane for wet weather tyres as the rest remained on slicks.

De Haan started on pole position before he was passed on the first lap by Max Vidau who had gambled on going out on wets, rising from 12th to first.

Behind them, Dean Cook spun out of the Seanna Chicane, and so too Am class leader Rodney Jane. Cook’s car suffered enough damage to consign him to the sidelines without a lap under his belt while Jane went on to finish 17th.

The international pitted at the end of the first lap as Angelo Mouzouris held second until he pitted after the second lap for his wets. He finished 11th in the end.

David Russell took over second ahead of Clay Osborne, Dale Wood, and championship leader Dylan O’Keeffe. Then followed Aaron Love, Harri Jones, Marcos Flack, Carrera Cup debutant Jake Santalucia, and Hamish Fitzsimmons.

That was the order when the red flags went out and how it remained. The rain was so heavy and persistent that it delayed the second qualifying for the Dunlop Super2 Series.

Race 2 for Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia is scheduled for 1:20pm ACDT on Saturday.