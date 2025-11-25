Flack will race at the BP Adelaide Grand Final sporting a scheme with artworks by children in the Starlight Express Room in the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide.

The design features a variety of drawings, including aliens and cartoon characters hand-picked by Flack.

The Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Driver has set up a page (CLICK HERE) where donations can be made. The goal is currently set at $50,000.

“We get to do this cool thing – race cars all around the world, see amazing places and talk to great people. It’s a lifestyle that many would give anything to be a part of,” Flack said.

“There are so many who won’t get the opportunity to enjoy life’s simple treats, and I really wanted to make a difference and raise some awareness for the young people and their families who are going through tough times.

“With Bob Jane T-Marts, we’ve come up with this initiative to give the kids the opportunity to change the look of my Porsche for Adelaide, and there are some really cool designs on there.

“I reckon 80 percent of the car has been designed by the kids from the Children’s Hospital in Adelaide, and it just makes me so happy that they can watch my car race around, knowing that they’ve contributed in their own way.”

Starlight takes care of seriously ill children, and its express rooms provide medical-free areas away from the challenges of hospital life.

Express rooms receive more than 12,000 visits per year, and are in every major children’s hospital across Australia.

“We were thrilled when Marcos approached us with the idea of including kids’ drawings on his car,” said Nathan Reynolds, Starlight Foundation state partnerships manager.

“It’s been an exciting distraction for kids and a thrill to see their imagination come to life on a real race car. Thank you to Marcos and Bob Jane T-Marts for this fantastic initiative.”