Racing at Donington, Ninovic claimed back-to-back wins before finishing seventh in the top 12 reverse grid race.

In doing so, he became the first driver in the GB3 era to win the title with a round remaining.

Ninovic put the title race beyond doubt after primary title rivals Patrick Heuzenroeder and Gianmarco Pradel failed to finish in the third race of the weekend.

With a maximum of 102 points on offer across the three remaining races and Ninovic’s gap to Heuzenroeder at 113 points, the Sydney-born driver is the champion-elect.

“I’m obviously super happy, to come away with the championship one round early is extremely nice,” said Ninovic.

“It’s been an amazing weekend, an amazing year to be honest and the team has done an amazing job to get me there.

“I can’t be thankful enough to everyone that’s made it all happen. It takes a bit of pressure off to Monza, and now we can go there and have some fun.”

Lucas Fluxa took victory in the third race of the weekend. It was the Spaniard’s first race win in the series this season.

“I’m really happy, I mean we showed good pace in practice but we couldn’t show it in qualifying,” said Fluxa.

“Across the races we’ve made up some places and made some good moves.

“We knew we had the pace coming into this one, so it was just putting my head down, getting a good start and holding first by turn one and just try and manage it from there, and focus on going forward.”

The 2025 GB3 season will conclude at Monza on October 18-19 as part of the International GT Open support cast.