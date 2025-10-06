Brady Kurtz, Jack Holder, and Jason Doyle celebrated winning the FIM Speedway of Nations in Poland, while the Lawrence brothers won the FIM Motocross of Nations with Kyle Webster in the United States.

The Speedway of Nations is a multi-rider event featuring 15 different countries. It’s the second world title win for Australia after their 2022 triumph in Denmark. This year, they were winners in the final over hosts Poland while Denmark claimed third.

Australia led from lights to flag, first with Holder and then with Kurtz, who was slow away initially in the gold medal match and fell to third. He eventually rounded up second-placed Bartosz Zmarzlik before taking the lead away from his teammate Holder for a one-two finish.

“I actually thought it was all over when the tapes went up,” said Kurtz.

“I didn’t make the best start at all, but I squeezed in there somehow and got to the outside. I knew I had to get to the fence. Jack was so solid all night. He made every start, looked for me and gave me the run through.

“Sure enough, when the straight came in the grand final, Jack was in front, looking over his shoulder and waiting for me to come past. Once we hit the front, I was checking the big screen every lap and we were solid all race.

“We were so good together. Once we hit the front, I was pretty confident that we could get it done, and I am really happy with this one.

“I am relieved. I was a little bit nervous. It’s a big deal to represent your country. I tried not to let the boys down and I am glad we didn’t. It’s a real honour to put this suit on.”

The pair went one better than their 2024 efforts, having finished second to Great Britain in Manchester.

“It’s definitely a full-circle moment, I guess you could say,” Kurtz said.

“Jack and I have done more races together than anyone in the history of speedway probably.

“We have done team events together since we were nine, 10 or 11. Finally, we got it done on the big stage.”

Holder was overjoyed by his and Kurtz’s win.

“It was all happening! I knew I needed to watch my back, and that first corner was pretty tight,” Holder said of the race.

“I just held on, pushed and shoved, showed some Aussie grit, looked for BK and there he was – rocket man!

“I just kept looking up at the big screen to see where the Poles were and rode it home.”

Teammate Jason Doyle celebrated from the sidelines and showed no disappointment of not contesting the finale.

It’s the second major ‘nations’ title for Doyle, who was part of the 2022 edition. That year, he was annoyed to be left out, but felt Kurtz and Holder were the best riders this year.

“I’m not disappointed at all, to be honest, that I didn’t get a ride,” said Doyle.

“In Vojens, I was. I felt like I should have got into the Final with the boys and had a couple of rides.

“But tonight showed how strong our No.1 and No.2 boys are for Australia.

“I cannot say just how amazingly they rode together. That’s what team racing is about, and they proved a point that they are two of the best riders in the world.”

Winning the Speedway of Nations guarantees Australia an entry into the final of the 2026 edition of the event, which takes place in Warsaw, Poland.

Lawrence brothers win FIM Motocross of Nations with Webster

Aussie duo Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence combined with Kyle Webster to win the 78th edition of the FIM Motocross of Nations at Crawfordsville’s Ironman Raceway in Indiana.

The Honda riders blitzed their rivals in qualifying before Jett put eight seconds on his nearest rival Ken Roczen out of Germany to take out race one in MXGP.

After Jett’s triumph, Hunter ran third early on in race two before recovering to the lead of the race. Despite two falls, he emerged victorious ahead of Japan’s Jo Shimoda in MX2.

In the third race of MXGP, Hunter Lawrence led American Eli Tomac by nearly seven seconds while Jett Lawrence was third.

In the end, Australia wound up with the fewest points, earning them the Nations title. The United States was second while France was third.

“In the first moto I was on the ground a lot – too much. More than I feel like I have been all year, so we tidied that up in the last,” said Hunter Lawrence.

“Thankful for everyone that was behind us, the amazing nation of Australia behind us. The American fans, my boys here, Kyle and Jett, man they rode unreal.

“I’m beyond stoked. So proud, so happy, and just grateful for everyone to share this moment with.”

The FIM Speedway of Nations and FIM Motocross of Nations titles come just a few weeks after Jason O’Halloran won the FIM Endurance World Championship with Yamaha alongside Karel Hanika and Marvin Fritz by one point.