The prize will be awarded across the upcoming ‘QR Twilight 300’ on June 27-29 and ‘Sherrins Rentals QR Fight in the Night’ on August 15-17.

Circuit owner Tony Quinn, who boasts four circuits in his portfolio, has offered Australian Production Car competitors the prize for the most successful entrant.

The prize will be awarded to the driver or drivers who win/s the most stages across the QR Twilight 300 and Fight in the Night.

Given the disparity between classes, one point will be awarded to each class winner in an hour-long race session across both events.

The winner will receive a gold medal and trip to Quinn’s Highlands facility.

Quinn will also be competing in his new Chevrolet Camaro at the events.

Both events will feature on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series program featuring a significant broadcast package on SBS, Kayo, and Fox Sports.

Allan Jarvis currently leads the series after upstaging his rivals in his pint-sized Volkswagen Polo GTi at Sydney Motorsport Park.