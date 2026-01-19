The British marque, which has been active in Australia for more than 15 years through its GT3 and GT4 machinery, will field the proven G56 GT4 alongside the newly introduced GTA variant, giving drivers two distinct pathways into the three-hour championship.

The G56 GT4 is already well established locally after arriving in Australia several seasons ago and continues to punch above its weight against leading global manufacturers.

The V8-powered car features a 6.2-litre engine, Xtrac transmission, Ohlins suspension and lightweight construction, making it a competitive option for drivers seeking a high-performance endurance platform.

Joining it is the G56 GTA, which is positioned as a more accessible step into endurance racing. While it differs in specification, Ginetta said the GTA still shared core DNA with the GT4 model.

The GTA is powered by a 3.5-litre Ford-sourced V6 engine and is equipped with a Quaife gearbox, air conditioning and internal soundproofing, broadening its appeal to drivers making the jump from lower categories.

The program is designed to offer a clear development ladder through Ginetta Australia, with the APC Enduro Championship’s three-hour format providing an opportunity for drivers to gain experience in factory-developed machinery under professional support.

That support includes spare parts supply, experienced personnel, tools, transport logistics and a dedicated spare G56 carried on Ginetta Australia’s B-Double service truck.

Ginetta Australia boss Mark Griffith said the dual-car approach was aimed at opening the category to a wider range of competitors.

“We’re really excited to be running two Ginetta G56s in the APC Enduro Championship,” he said.

“The GT4 V8 gives drivers a proven high-performance option, while the new GTA V6 is a more affordable way into endurance racing.”

The 2026 APC Enduro Championship will begin at Queensland Raceway as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series ‘2 Days of Thunder’ event on May 1–2, with expressions of interest now open through Ginetta Australia.