United Autosports is co-owned by Richard Dean and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, competing primarily in the Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Peebles will join the #22 squad in the top LMP2 class alongside Gregoire Saucy and Ben Hanley. It marks a step up for the 17-year-old, who raced with LMP3 team WTM by Rinaldi Racing this year.

The sister #21 car will be driven by Daniel Schneider, Oliver Jarvis, and Marino Sato as part of a Pro-Am effort in the LMP2 class.

Patterson, meanwhile, will bring up his second season in the team’s sole McLaren 720S with Michael Birch and Wayne Boyd in the LMGT3 class.

Patterson is a GT World Challenge Australia race winner. His teammate Birch has been successful in historic racing while Boyd is a European Le Mans Series winner in LMP3.

It marks a continuation of their line-up, who wound up the 2025 season with a second place finish at Portimao.

“Consistency is a huge advantage when building a winning team which is why it is fantastic to announce so many returning, talented drivers in our 2026 line-up,” said United Autosports CEO Richard Dean.

“Welcome to Griffin Peebles who is joining the ranks after an impressive test, and thank you once again to the ACO for accepting three United Autosports cars onto the European Le Mans Series grid. The competition will be fierce, but we intend to be fighting at the front.”

The European Le Mans Series will once again feature six rounds across Barcelona, Paul Ricard, Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, Silverstone, and Portimao. All six rounds will feature a single four-hour race.

United Autosports withdrew from the FIA World Endurance Championship at the end of 2025 but will return in 2027 to facilitate the McLaren entry in Hypercar.

2026 European Le Mans Series calendar

Round 1 – 4 Hours of Barcelona – April 12

Round 2 – 4 Hours of Le Castellet – May 3

Round 3 – 4 Hours of Imola – July 5

Round 4 – 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – August 23

Round 5 – 4 Hours of Silverstone – September 13

Round 6 – 4 Hours of Portimão – October 10