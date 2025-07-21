The champion drifter was poised to compete at the latest event at Gateway in St Louis but never made it out of the airport.

In a social media post, Saito said he had to endure 60 hours of travelling from Japan to the United States and back after being denied entry.

In the wake of the Trump administration taking power, there have been reports of foreigners being detained and deported.

Saito said he was the subject of interrogation and that competing in Formula D for an American team violated his ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) Visa Waiver Program.

“I was going through immigration as usual but this time they brought me to a separate room and had to wait there,” Saito explained.

“I wasn’t too worried since this does happen every once in a while but things seemed more serious this time.

“They told me that I was not allowed into the country with my current Visa Waiver Program (ESTA). The reason was because it says that I am a professional driver on the internet.

“It’s been around 10 years since the last time I was competing in Formula Drift, this year I was able to make a comeback.

“I thought my current Visa situation was ok since I am not getting paid in the States and instead I am paying to drive but that doesn’t really matter.

“They said it would have been okay if I was competing for a Japanese team. It was too complicated for me to understand.”

The Japanese driver said it was his fault for not understanding his entry conditions but that he no longer liked the United States for how he was treated.

Saito was subsequently deported and not given the option to travel directly to Japan.

“So I was being deported, a flight to Amsterdam which is the complete opposite way I came from,” he explained.

“So I basically left Japan and flew all the way around the world. The total time I spent including layovers was 60 hours.

“I wasn’t feeling too well so I asked if it was okay for me to pay for my own flight and fly straight to Japan from Minneapolis.

“They pretty much asked who the hell do I think I am and threatened me, either they will cuff me and throw me in jail or shut up and get on the flight to Amsterdam. Pretty much treated as a criminal.

“They would not let me buy medicine either. And as we were walking to my flight they were harassing me telling me to hurry up and walk faster. I guess I am a criminal.

“I finally made it home. The last time I showered was over 60 hours ago so I’m gonna hop in the shower and go to sleep in my own bed.”