Clarke was one of Australia's most well-known drifters and was a regular competitor at World Time Attack Challenge with his Exedy Drift Team.

Clarke recently featured in Supercheap Auto's best performing oils video with his LS3-powered, custom-built, twin-carb ‘Drift Rod'.

Clarke and the drift ute were prominent at Supercars events in recent years and he most recently performed at the Perth SuperSprint alongside Hot Wheels stuntman Matt Mingay.

On Wednesday, Clarke's wife Kristi confirmed via social media her husband had died on Monday morning after two years with the disease.

“He gave it everything he had and fought so fiercely, like only Levi would,” she wrote.

“My heart is broken knowing I won't see his cheeky smile in the mornings, hear his silly high-pitched laugh, stare into his piercing blue eyes, or see him do what he loves most – putting cars sideways.”



Several high-profile drifters paid tribute to Clarke on social media, including Luke Fink, Jake Jones, and D1NZ champion Darren Kelly.

Speaking with Speedcafe, Mingay said Clarke was an “absolute warrior” and icon of the Australian drifting scene who he's been friends with for nearly two decades.

“I watched him go up the ranks and absolutely blow everyone away with his drifting,” said Mingay.

“I've drifted for a very long time, 20 years, and I've never been so scared in my life than driving with him.

“He took me for a drive a few years ago around Queensland Raceway and I was blown away. Levi was an absolute warrior and inspiration to so many people.

“He would lend a hand, offer words of wisdom, and help mechanically wherever he could. If he had parts, he'd be happy to hand them over to help anyone he could,” he added.

“He certainly was one of the good dudes of the whole industry.”

Clarke drew swathes of fanfare for his ‘Drift Rod' which was a highlight of last year's World Time Attack Challenge program.

“What a weapon,” said Mingay of the custom-built car.

“He drove insanely. I've hired him quite a few times just over the last few years. I tried chasing him in my Camaro and I couldn't keep up with him. He's just insane.

“He had worldwide knowledge and his reputation as a drifter was unbelievable. Hats off to him, big time.

“He got so much attention, it was crazy. He built it from the ground up and it was all his doing. He drove like you wouldn't believe.

“He took my little boy for a drive in his hot rod and he hoped out shaking. He couldn't believe it. He's been in my drift car many times and he couldn't believe how insane his driving was.”

According to a GoFundMe set up on the family's behalf, Clarke was diagnosed with brain cancer midway through 2022 after suffering severe headaches for months.

He underwent surgery in August that year and had radiation therapy thereafter.

Clarke recently returned to competitive drifting with his ‘Drift Rod', which features in the latest Supercheap Auto promo.

To date, the GoFundMe has gathered nearly 400 donations and raised more than $93,000 to support Clarke's family.

Clarke is survived by his wife Kristi and son Taj, who Mingay paid tribute to.

“My heart goes out to Kristi and Taj – his wife and little boy – and his entire family. They're hit really hard, as you can imagine, so my heart goes out to them,” said Mingay.

Speedcafe extends its condolences to Clarke's family.