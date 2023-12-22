Former Supercars racer Kelly and current Tickford Racing driver Randle travelled across the ditch for drifting lessons with Daniel ‘Fanga Dan’ Woolhouse at Hampton Downs.

The pair each sampled Woolhouse’s Castrol-backed Mustang, which is powered by a Roush Yates V8 motor making more than 900 horsepower.

“That is so much fun,” said Kelly after driving the car.

“You have to get used to how quick it goes around. It’s easy when Fanga Dan is driving, but harder in the driver’s seat!

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s hard to get it into a nice slide but not go too far.”

Randle added: “I think it’s a safe bet that I won’t be drifting any time soon! It’s got a lot of power and it’s a real art what these guys do on the drifting track. I’m very impressed.”

Watch the video below