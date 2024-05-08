Bryce James Dridan has been charged with multiple offences, including dangerous driving causing death, after the incident which took the life of 18-year-old Trent DeZoete in the ‘LOO5ENATS' event at Stawell Motor Sports Club on November 4, 2023.

Police allege that Dridan was drug impaired and had broken multiple event rules when he drove his vehicle off the burnout pad and into a spectator area, where he fatally struck DeZoete.

Last Friday, the 28-year-old allegedly crashed a Lamborghini into a Ballarat house.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with dangerous driving causing death, reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, and failing an oral fluid test.

According to Detective Leading Senior Constable Melanie Macfarlane, Dridan's brakes appeared to have failed after his burnout at the LOO5ENATS event but, rather than drive into barriers surrounding the burnout pad or another vehicle, he instead entered a food area.

The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard that he tested positive for drugs at the scene.

He furthermore allegedly did not check into the event, did not have his vehicle inspected, did not sign an event waiver, and took his young daughter onto the burnout pad as a passenger earlier in the day.

Dridan is also facing other charges over alleged offences in the months following the Stawell incident, including twice driving unlicensed and an instance of drug driving.

Magistrate Guillaume Bailin refused bail, with Dridan set to reappear in court on August 1.