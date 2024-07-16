The Speedcafe broadcast channel will give followers an exciting new way to keep up to date with all of the breaking motorsport news and content.

The channel will showcase Speedcafe's industry-leading news coverage of Supercars, F1, NASCAR and so much more, as well as graphics, podcast grabs, videos and more.

To join the channel click on this link.

“This is an exciting new addition to what is already the biggest and best offering of motorsport news and content in Australia,” said Speedcafe's editorial director Andrew van Leeuwen.

“I'm immensely proud of the new direction we've taken with our social media over the past six months and this is another example of us looking to innovate and further improve our coverage.”