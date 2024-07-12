The six-piece band, famed for their hit single ‘Confidence', will play on Saturday following the close of on-track action. This year's Adelaide 500, which takes place across November 14-17, will feature a star-studded line-up of music acts.

Organisers have already announced headliners Crowded House will play on Saturday with Ocean Alley and Meg Mac as curtain raisers, Sunday will see Cold Chisel close out the event with support from The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus.

“The after race concert series is set to fire on all cylinders, with an impressive lineup on offer across the weekend,” said Adelaide 500 event and concert manager Brian Gleeson OAM.

“We're excited to extend Saturday's music offering to include an internationally renowned and home-grown act in Ocean Alley nd can't wait to see the boys energise our fans alongside headliner Crowded House.

“Having performed to sold out crowds across the globe and at an impressive list of major festivals including Reading & Leeds (UK), Sziget (HU), BottleRock (US) and Ottawa Bluesfest (CAN), Saturday's after race concert series will be an event not to be missed for our motorsport and music fans alike.”

Saturday night after race concert series

Crowded House

Ocean Alley

Meg Mac

Supported by Music SA artists

Sunday night after race concert series

Cold Chisel

The Cruel Sea

The Superjesus

Supported by Music SA artists