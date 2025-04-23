Drift Masters was to host its season-opener at Vallelunga, near Rome, on April 25-27.

However, Italian authorities have requested that major events be suspended, with the Pope’s funeral to be held on Saturday (local time).

“Drift Masters regrets to announce that Round 1 Italy, scheduled to take place this weekend at Vallelunga Circuit, has been cancelled due to the recent passing of Pope Francis,” a statement read.

“With the funeral of Pope Francis now scheduled for Saturday, Italian authorities have requested the suspension of all public sporting events during this time of national mourning.

“While we are still awaiting formal confirmation from the local sporting federation, we have made the decision not to proceed with the event, as we are certain all sporting events will be suspended, in order to respect the magnitude of this moment and allow all necessary arrangements to take place.

“This is an unfortunate and unforeseen circumstance, and one entirely out of our control, Krawczak continued.”

Drift Masters is set to host its first round at Madrid’s Jarama Circuit in Spain on May 17-18.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis and extend our condolences to the people of Italy and the global Catholic community,” said Adam Krawczak, Drift Masters president

“While we were eagerly anticipating the season kickoff in Italy this week, we fully respect the need to honour this moment appropriately.

“We appreciate the understanding of our fans, drivers, and partners as we adapt to these extraordinary circumstances.”

Drift Masters has not said whether it will replace the cancelled season-opener with an additional event.