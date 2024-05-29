Music line-ups for both the Saturday and Sunday nights have been locked in, with the first of the two nights to be headlined by Crowded House.

The renowned Aussie/Kiwi band will be supported by MEGA MAC and another act yet to be confirmed.

On the Sunday night, Cold Chisel will play its first Adelaide gig in four years as part of the band's 50th anniversary tour, supported by The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus.

“Some of the best moments of my life have been spent on stage with Cold Chisel and I hope we keep going 'til the day we drop,” said famous Chisel front-man Jimmy Barnes.

“We're gonna smash it.”

The lack of music acts for the Thursday and Friday nights tracks with plans to hold Sprintcar racing inside the precinct on those two nights, as exclusively revealed by Speedcafe earlier this week.

That is set to be announced later today.