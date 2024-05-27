Speedcafe has learnt of a sensational plan to build a drop-in dirt oval somewhere inside the circuit precinct for the November 14-17 event.

The oval will host top-level sprintcar racing over multiple nights, thought to be the Thursday and Friday.

The field will be comprised of invite-only entries, opening the door for the biggest names on the Aussie sprintcar scene to take part.

It also falls outside both the World of Outlaws and High Limits Racing seasons making it possible for US stars, or US-based Aussies such as James McFadden, to take part.

An announcement is expected later this week.

As it stands the confirmed support categories for the Adelaide 500 are the Dunlop Series, Carrera Cup, V8 SuperUtes, Trans Am and the returning Stadium Super Trucks.