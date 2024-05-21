A fleet of trucks will be dispatched from the United States to race on the support card at the Supercars season finale in what is being billed as an exclusive to the Adelaide 500.

It was that event at which they made their Australian debut in 2015, after which they became a semi-regular presence on the Supercars support card, but have been absent for around three years now.

SST founder Robby Gordon will headline the field, which will also include Matt Brabham and 2022 series champion Gavin Harlien.

“The Vailo Adelaide 500 is one of my favourite events and street circuits in the world and I'd like to thank all our supporters in Adelaide and Australia for their continued support to see us race down under again,” said Gordon.

“Our teams and drivers will be sure to put on a show for fans of all ages once again on the streets of Adelaide, and it'll be a show you don't want to miss.”

Adelaide 500 Chief Executive Mark Warren said, “Fans have been eager for the Stadium Super Trucks to return to Australia, and so in 2024 it was our mission to bring them back to their unofficial home in Australia: the Vailo Adelaide 500.

“We are committed to delivering the best and most entertaining motorsport line-up across all four days of the Vailo Adelaide 500, and we can't wait to see the trucks flying across the Adelaide track once again this November.”

Boost Mobile, a regular backer of SST in Australia, has also become the official telco partner of the Adelaide 500 in 2024.

Boost Mobile Founder Peter Adderton said, “Boost Mobile has always been a big fan and supporter of Stadium Super Trucks over the years.

“Ever since I first saw what Robby created and the reaction of the crowd, we were in.

“It fits the Boost DNA and we are thrilled to have the Boost Mobile Stadium Super Trucks back in Australia and at the Vailo Adelaide 500 once again this November.”

The 2024 Adelaide 500 takes place on November 14-17.