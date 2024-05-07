Jane has accepted an invitation to co-drive with Dutchman Henk Kiks in the B-Quik Absolute Racing Audi R8 GT3, marking his debut in both Asian competition and a GT3 race car.

“I can't wait to get over to Thailand and race at the Chang [Buriram] circuit,” said the multi-time Carrera Cup Australia title winner.

“Racing alongside Henk will be a blast. We are good friends in business and in life, and sharing the seat with him is something I'm really looking forward to. I appreciate the opportunity that Henk has provided.

“This will be my second race outside of Australia, and my first in Asia, so it's going to be a brand-new experience.

“I really look forward to making the most of the weekend with Henk in a B-Quik Bob Jane T-Marts car.”

Kiks, the team owner, remarked, “We're just come off the back of a good weekend here in Buriram with TSS [Thai Super Series], so the team is right up to speed, race sharp, we are right in the zone and pretty excited to join Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia.

“The series is a showcase of skill and professionalism like no other, so it's great to be able to race with these guys.

“It will be the first time I've raced with Rodney and that's pretty exciting and going to be a lot of fun.

“A great guy and a friend, I'm kind of ticking off some boxes really here, sharing a car with him for the first time.

“Let's see what we can get out of this, we for sure want to be on the AM podium.”

This weekend's event at Buriram marks Rounds 3 and 4 of the season, with Kiks/Jane competing in the Am class.

Triple Eight Race Engineering is fielding a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Pro-Am class with Luca Stolz and Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim behind the wheel, while Brad Jones Racing co-driver Jaylyn Robotham is sharing the Cimax Racing Mercedes-AMG with Min Heng in the Silver-Am class.