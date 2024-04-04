His is confirmed for events at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia (April 19-21), Chang International Circuit in Thailand (May 10-12) and the Fuji International Speedway (June 21-23) alongside the team’s Chinese driver Min Heng.

“It’s awesome to be able to lock in these races with Climax Racing in GT World Challenge Asia, they are a very professional team in a super competitive championship,” said Robotham.

“GT racing in Asia is a big deal – the fields are typically large with some different machinery to what we normally see in Australia.

“Also, the series attracts a lot of international interest with some big-name drivers from around the world involved, while guys like Triple Eight are typically front runners.

“You always want to be able to test yourself against the best, and I think in this field, the level of competition is right up there.

The Chinese-based team has had success in GT competition with various marques, as well as in the Carrera Cup Asia.

Robotham is already set for the Supercars endurance races with Brad Jones Racing and will codrive with Bryce Fullwood. He will do a full season in the Thailand Super Series for Corliss Race Engineering. There he will campaign in the GTM Championship aboard a MARC Mustang and in the Super Pickup class in a Ford Ranger.

“It’s always great to get as much seat time as possible, especially with the longer GT formats in play,” Robotham added.

“Hopefully, the different programs this year will put me in good stead by the time the Supercars enduros roll around, and I can be on the pace at Bathurst.”

The drive was confirmed was after a successful test with the outfit at Sepang, a facility that will feature twice on the Thailand Super Series schedule in August and September.

Robotham currently leads the Lanotec Victorian Hyundai Excel Championship after overall honours at the two opening rounds, and he took pole position in Class D at the Bathurst 6 Hour where he drove a Toyota 86.