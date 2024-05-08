The Alabama venue became the first track at which the Kiwi is a repeat victor in IndyCar after he took out the third championship race of the 2024 season in a Team Penske one-two.

While it gained a level of infamy that weekend when Georgina the mannequin fell from a bridge onto the track itself during the IndyCar race, it is in fact well-regarded for its rolling hills, and has been nicknamed, ‘The Augusta National of Motorsports,' after the golf course which hosts the Masters.

Among the attractions are the various viewing areas around the circuit, and the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

“It's a wicked track here,” said McLaughlin.

“Someone from Australia, New Zealand needs to come and check it out because it's really cool.

“A lot of camping. It is great for the fans.

“The fans can watch from everywhere, too. We have a blast here.”

Statistically, Barber is now McLaughlin's best race track, the three-time Supercars champion having recorded finishes of 14th, sixth, first, and first at the circuit since he moved to the United States.

He likened the ride to that of Phillip Island, another circuit where he excelled in his Supercars days.

“There's not much room for error,” explained the five-time IndyCar race winner.

“It's high-speed, risk versus reward. You've got to commit in areas that don't have much run-off. You make a mistake, you're in the fence.

“Us race drivers, we're pretty sick. We kind of like that sort of stuff. We like the more risky stuff. I certainly do.

“The undulation, too. I think there's so many corners here that you can take different lines, come out in a similar speed to someone that takes it another way. That just lends to good racing.

“I really enjoy it. I think it's a beautiful place, as well.”

“Phillip Island is probably the one,” he added when asked to compare Barber to a Supercars circuit.

“Up and down, very high speed, flowing. Wind is a factor. A lot of fun.

“I always went pretty good there as well. That was probably why.”

McLaughlin is ninth in the series standings ahead of this weekend's Indianapolis Grand Prix.