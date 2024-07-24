Scott McLaughlin and Will Power were running fourth and fifth respectively when they clashed in the dying laps of the IndyCar race at Exhibition Place.

Power got loose on corner entry at turn five and made wheel-to-wheel contact with the #3 entry, which slammed into the concrete wall.

McLaughlin was none too pleased with the move, clapping trackside as the #12 came around on the next lap.

“I never want to run into a teammate,” said Power.

“That is not something I ever set out to do and I apologise to Scott and his team for knocking them out of the race.

“We were both in a position to have a solid day against the two Andretti cars and I knew I had a better tyre situation than Scott.”

Power received a drive-through penalty for the incident and finished 12th while McLaughlin was classified 16th.

IndyCar is unique in that it still awards points for non-finishers. As a result, McLaughlin is still in the fight, albeit 83 points in arrears of series leader Alex Palou.

Power still sits second in the standings and 49 points adrift of the lead.

The Toronto prang was made worse by Palou recovering from 18th to finish fourth.

The Spaniard has only finished twice outside the top 10 this season.

“Unfortunately, we got together and gave away too many points,” said Power.

“The Verizon Chevy was solid all day, great pit stops and we are leaving without much to show for it.”