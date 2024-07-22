Scott McLaughlin was left fuming after Team Penske stablemate Will Power took him out of IndyCar's latest visit to the streets of Toronto.

McLaughlin was just off the podium in fourth with nine laps to go when Power lunged to his inside at turn five and got loose under brakes.

The #12 made wheel-to-wheel contact and body slammed the #3 into the concrete wall.

McLaughlin, visibly frustrated by the clash, exited his car and clapped for Power as he came around the next lap.

For the incident, the Australian was given a drive-through penalty and went on to finish 12th while McLaughlin was classified 16th.

It was a massive hit for McLaughlin and Power in the points on a day when IndyCar leader Alex Palou recovered from 18th on the grid to finish fourth.

Palou leads on 411 and is 49 clear of Power while McLaughlin is further back and 89 in arrears.

Now the Penske teammates collide in the closing laps!@smclaughlin93 is out of the race! 📺: #IndyTO on Peacock pic.twitter.com/NsoXIjcmNN — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 21, 2024

“It's a low percentage move when we were both probably going to have a good day,” McLaughlin said post-race.

“He's come from a long way back and it's just hard to stop, isn't it?

“Do you do that to a teammate? I don't know. I mean… I mucked up at Laguna Seca and we made contact as well. It always happens.

“I get that we're racing for a championship but when we're both ahead of [Alex] Palou it's just the low percentage ones that are a little disappointing.

“Disappointed for everyone at Team Penske. We weren't the quickest today.

“Colton [Herta], props to him. He had a very fast car all weekend but I felt we could salvage some really good points today and put ourselves in the championship fight.

“Now it's going to make it a little bit harder and unfortunately it's contact with a teammate and you don't want to see that.”

Andretti Global dominated the 85-lap race with Colton Herta leading home teammate Kyle Kirkwood to victory.

Chip Ganassi Racing's best finished third, fourth, and fifth respectively with Scott Dixon, Palou, and Marcus Armstrong.

Dixon moved back up to third in the points as a result, 53 behind teammate Palou.

“Do you do that to a teammate? I don't know.” Not the way @smclaughlin93 wanted things to end at Toronto. pic.twitter.com/UpmBnIY5lO — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 21, 2024

Team Penske's troubles extended to Josef Newgarden who stalled during his pit stop. He was fighting for a potential top five when drama struck in the closing laps.

At the same time Power hit McLaughlin, young David Malukas of Meyer Shank Racing rode over the back of Newgarden and caused the #2 to suffer a puncture. Newgarden pitted before finishing 11th.

IndyCar takes a break to account of the Olympic Games and returns on August 17 at Gateway.

Results: IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto