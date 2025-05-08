Saunders, who held the dual roles of engineering manager and race engineer for James Courtney, is believed to have handed in his notice before the last event at Taupo.

He’d joined BRT in 2024 and engineered Courtney’s #7 Snow River Mustang entry from mid-season.

The previous year Saunders had been somewhat of a supersub, scoring victory in a one-off appearance with Matt Stone Racing in Darwin before joining Team 18 for the final two rounds.

BRT added to its technical firepower at the start of 2025, recruiting veteran Mike Henry as technical director and Aaron Cameron’s Super2 engineer Daniel Veronese for the CoolDrive car.

The squad has, however, endured a rough start to the season that hit a new low in Taupo, where its cars locked out the back row of the grid for all three races.

It swung a change immediately after the event, recruiting Dennis Huijser as crew chief – a role it had previously operated without.

BRT is yet to confirm Saunders’ replacement for the Tasmania Super440 ahead of opening practice on Friday.