The category was part of the South Australian state championship meeting and Piszcyk continued on from where he left off after Saturday's Race 1 victory.

The AGI Sport driver led from the outset of both Sunday races and was never challenged. Second in Race 2 was JAM Motorsport's Blake Purdie while AGI's Nicolas Stati made up two positions to finish clear of Seth Gilmore and Sebastien Amadio.

Mark Rosser was next and first in Masters ahead of Rookie Joanne Ciconte, Nick Filipetto and Nathan Gotch. John-Paul Drake started from pitlane, was able to challenge the latter pair until a spin kept him 10th.

Stati had the jump on Purdie in Race 2 and was able to resist the challenge until the charge out of the last corner which was under local yellows and run to the flag. Gilmore held off Amadio and Rosser while Gotch did likewise Gotch on Drake. Filipetto was part of the latter dice until he spun off and was stranded at Turn 18 three laps from the end.

The Alfa Romeo Racing Series had another two races. In Race 3 Simon Greirson (GTV6) came through from the rear of the predominantly NSW grid to down Carmelo Mirabella (146 GTA) and Alfio Musumeci (Alfetta).

Greirson and Mirabella had contact on the first lap of the last which put the former out and left Mirabella to shortly after grab the lead and win. Musumeci held second just in front of the closing David Parken (GTV6) and Richard Magoffin (Giuletta).

Michael Trathen (Midget) won the first of two MG Racing & Invited races ahead of Kim Cole (Rover Tomcat) and Jason Holmes (ZR). The race finished under safety car conditions where eight competitors apparently didn't see the yellows and were penalised as a consequence.

Phil Chester failed to start but was back for the last. From the rear of the grid in his MGB GT V8, he made up 15 places on the first lap, and hit the lead as they started the third. He won convincingly from Trathen, Holmes and Cole.

In SA Prototypes Mark Short (Prince LSR) passed early leader John-Paul Drake (Wolf F1 Mistral) to win Race 2. Andrew McKee (Mistral) spun away third which went to Simon Gardiner (Norma M20) when he passed Ian Eldridge (Stohr WR1) on the last lap.

Short lost the lead of Race 3 to Drake and took a couple of laps to get it back. However, Prince retired immediately. McKee spun at Turn 1 and ultimately finished fourth behind Eldridge and Gardiner.

In both the Circuit Excel Masters races, Nick Scaife had to come from behind and pass Shaun Pannowitch for the win. The first race finished early after Adrian Gallyer's car gently rolled on its side. Kim Anderson finished third in front of Brian Smith and did so in the later race, although he didn't get the move done until the final lap.

Joel Johnson was in a league of his own in the Circuit Excel Trophy pair of races and won comfortably. In Race 1 17.1s behind Johnson, the battle for second went all the way to the wire as Aaron Oliver edged out Isaac Sparks, and Nick Scaife eclipsed Shayne Nowickyj for fourth.

There was an early safety car in Race 3 before Johnson won from Oliver, Sparks and Nowickyj. Adam Currie was fifth in a tight seven-way contest.