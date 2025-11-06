The series will act as a stopgap between campaigns for Slater, who will race in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Trident in 2026.

Slater, 17, will race with the most successful team in Formula Regional Oceania Trophy history, M2 Competition, come January.

“Learning new circuits will keep the season exciting in New Zealand,” said Slater.

“The racing will be close with lots of good drivers competing. Hopefully we can put on a good show for the fans worldwide that will be following.

“I’m definitely going to use my time in New Zealand for experience and general development as a driver so I can be as prepared as possible for the F3 season I plan to do in 2026.”

Slater’s accomplishments include winning the Ginetta Junior Championship as well as Formula 4 titles in the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

This year he dovetailed his Formula Regional European Championship campaign with a three-round GB3 Championship tilt, in which he won three races.

Slater this year made his first FIA Formula 3 Championship start with AIX Racing at Bahrain where he claimed second on debut. He made another cameo with Hitech GP at Spa-Francorchamps.

The England-born driver is reportedly in the frame to join Formula 1 team Audi and its junior program.

“It’s really exciting to start a new journey with a new team,” said Slater of his deal with Trident.

“Trident has had a lot of success in recent years, so to be jumping into a team like this, I’m really grateful for the opportunity. Hopefully we’ll have a good season together.”

Trident team manager Giacomo Ricci hailed Slater’s record to date.

“Freddie is an exceptionally talented driver who has consistently shown himself to be among the very best, in every category he has raced, from karting to single-seaters,” said Ricci.

“It is a source of great pride for us to welcome him into the team, and we are convinced that a driver of his calibre will bring significant value to the entire organisation.”

2026 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy calendar

Round 1 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – January 9-11

Round 2 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – January 16-18

Round 3 – Teretonga Park – January 23-25

Round 4 – Highlands Motorsport Park (70th NZ Grand Prix) – January 30-February 1