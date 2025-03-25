The team was set to unveil its new-look Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Phillip Island on Tuesday but has instead announced it will not compete in the series.

It comes after promoter SRO Motorsports Australia ruled its pairing of Mike Sheargold and Brett Hobson could not compete together in the Am class.

Sheargold and Hobson are both rated Bronze by the FIA. The driver ranking system is used as a guide for GT3 competitions to determine pairings globally. Two Bronze-rated drivers would typically be allowed to compete together.

RAM Motorsport isn’t the only team affected. Melbourne Performance Centre was poised to run Renee Gracie and Paul Stokell in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 this year until Stokell was roadblocked.

Speaking with Speedcafe recently, Gracie said SRO Motorsports Australia was going through a “clean up” of its competitors to ensure the spirit of the Am class is not compromised.

Speedcafe has approached SRO Motorsports Australia to comment on the matter.

“Today, we should have been unveiling our 2025 challenger for GT World Challenge Australia and testing for the first round at Phillip Island,” RAM Motorsport said in a statement.

“But instead, we are announcing with significant disappointment that SRO and GT World Challenge Australia have rejected our entry to the AM class for the 2025 season.

“This is especially disappointing as Mike was to be defending the 2024 AM title, and Brett had recently been re-rated by the FIA as a Bronze-graded driver, allowing him to compete as an AM.

“We feel this rating accurately reflects Brett’s status as a driver at this stage of his driving journey and both Mike and Brett were very excited for the season ahead.

“Unfortunately, due to the stance taken by SRO and GT World Challenge Australia, we will no longer participate in GT World Challenge Australia in 2025 or the foreseeable future.”

Sheargold won the Am class last season alongside Garth Walden, a Porsche Carrera Cup Australia regular and World Time Attack Challenge winner.

Hobson was to take his place this year. He has experience in 24-hour racing and has previously competed in GT World Challenge Australia with various teams, including his own Hobson Motorsport with a Nissan GT-R GT3.