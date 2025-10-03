The Tailem Bend track returns to the Super Series schedule after a one-year hiatus.

The Bend is just the second circuit confirmed on the 2026 calendar. The other is Queensland Raceway, which will host the 2 Days of Thunder and Fight in the Night events.

Super Series manager Carolyn Oldano said more details about next year’s calendar will be revealed soon, that “will see new opportunities and changes that our competitors and fans will really enjoy”

“The Bend is the perfect venue to launch our season,” said Oldano.

“It’s always a pleasure to return there, and we can’t wait to kick off 2026 in style. It’s fantastic to be heading back to The Bend after a year away. The circuit is one of the premier facilities in the country, and it really sets the tone for a professional and exciting season.

“The climate in March is ideal. Traditionally, we’ve started the season in February at Winton, which can be very hot and challenging. The Bend in March gives competitors, crews, and fans a much more comfortable start to the year.

“Our 2026 calendar is virtually locked in; we’re just finalising a few details to avoid clashes. Next year will bring variety across categories and formats, with some exciting announcements still to come.”

The return of The Bend to the Super Series program comes off the back of a recent visit to Mallala Motorsport Park. The Bend and Mallala are both managed and operated by Adam Brook.

“I was thrilled to see Mallala come back to life, it was incredible to have national motor racing back at Mallala Motorsport Park after so many years,” Brook said.

“The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series team put on a really well-run event, the positive feedback during and since about the event and Mallala itself has been amazing.

“We can’t wait to have the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series back at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park in 2026, with a huge variety of categories and large entry lists across all racing championships. It will be another cracking event.

“The facilities here at Shell V-Power Motorsport make it the perfect place to launch a series. Last time the Super Series was here in 2024 it produced memorable racing and next year will be no different.

“The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series has grown exponentially in the last 18 months. The team led by Carolyn Oldano have done a brilliant job to get the series to the professional level it is now at.

“The AASA sanctioning body and the Super Series are both easy to work alongside and we look forward to growing these relationships going forward.”

The Super Series is home to a variety of club categories, including the popular TA2 Muscle Car Series.

“Having the AASA-sanctioned Hi-Tec Oils Super Series host its first round at The Bend is another great testament to the series and the AASA, providing licensing and sanctioning at a national level at one of Australia’s world-class facilities,” said AASA CEO Stephen Whyte.

“From an AASA perspective it’s a pleasure to work with the team at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park.

“Adam Brook has been very proactive in working with the AASA across all sectors of motorsport that The Bend and Mallala offer, and we are looking to extend our support and partnership with the organisation.”