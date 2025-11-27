In the wake of the German marque’s exit from the FIA World Endurance Championship, Porsche has consolidated its line-up.

Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor, who were a driving pair in WEC this year, will contest the IMSA season in its entirety together next year.

They will be joined by Campbell in the #7 Porsche 963 at Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen, Road America, and Road Atlanta

Campbell’s reduced program comes despite winning this year’s GTP title in IMSA with Mathieu Jaminet. The Frenchman has since left the Porsche stable to join Genesis.

The team’s #6 Porsche 963 will be led by Julien Andlauer and Felipe Nasr with Laurin Heinrich contesting the endurance events.

Nick Tandy, who drove for Porsche in IMSA this year, has moved across to AO Racing in a GTD Pro entry alongside Harry King.

Whether the team elects to run an additional fourth driver at Daytona has not been confirmed, although it would stand to reason that Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are the likely candidates having recently tested with Porsche Penske Motorsport at the speedway.

The 2026 IMSA SportsCar Championship begins with the Daytona 24 on January 22-25.