Its customer-focused prototype was unveiled at Circuit de la Sarthe on the morning of the 93rd running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Racing under the ‘Project: Endurance’ banner, McLaren said the car takes styling cues from its 1995-winning McLaren F1 GTR, notably the ‘performance line’ and ‘front boxes’ of that car.

It also takes inspiration from the Can-Am cars of the 1960s and 1970s, which featured square fenders and oversized rear wings.

“McLaren Racing’s return to the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for us,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

“We have a rich history in the sport together with McLaren Automotive, having raced and won on our first attempt at Le Mans in 1995.”

“This is what it’s all about. I’m a big fan of motorsport, and we’re so happy to be here in front of the fans with our new Hypercar.

“This will be the McLaren United AS Hypercar. It is designed by our automotive group in collaboration with our racing team.”

Powered by a turbocharged V6 on a Dallara chassis, the car will be offered to customers.

“Uncompromised by road-to-track development and built to compete at the pinnacle of endurance racing,” McLaren said in a statement.

“Only the slightest of refinements have been made to the customer variant to ensure usability, drivability and to maximise performance.”