After qualifying on pole position, Swedish teammate Kevin Hansen built a five-second lead in the Jameel Motorsport entry before handing the hydrogen-powered off-road racer over to Taylor.

Taylor went on to win by seven seconds, ahead of the Timo Scheider/Klara Andersson Carl Cox Motorsport entry.

Team EVEN’s Ole Christian Veiby and Hedda Hosås took the final spot on the podium following a penalty for Team KMS duo Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky.

The win came just days after Taylor suffered a violent rollover in the final Extreme E event at Qiddiya City

“It’s been such an emotional and intense week, and an incredible feeling to make history in this new era of motorsport,” said Taylor.

“To bring it home for Jameel Motorsport, the national entry representing Saudi Arabia, and to be part of something that showcases both performance and sustainability, is really special.”

Hansen added: “To win the first ever FIA Extreme H World Cup is probably the biggest achievement in my career.

“It feels amazing. I never felt that much pressure before a race: standing on pole, for a Saudi team, for one race, winner takes it all.

“But it felt so good to do a great start, great fist run, pull a good gap, five seconds, and Molly brought it home perfectly.”

Unlike its predecessor Extreme E, this year’s Extreme H season features a one-off event in Saudi Arabia.