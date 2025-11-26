The team is poised to end a three-year hiatus from the IMSA SportsCar Championship with a brand new Porsche 911 GT3 R entered in the GTD division.

The team last raced at Daytona in 2023, fielding an LMP3-spec Duqueine D08 where they claimed second in their class.

Yardley, who hails from New Zealand, will be joined by David Musial Senior, David Musial Junior, and Peter Ludwig.

Yardley won the Carrera Cup North America title in his third season with Topp Racing, becoming just the fifth driver from outside of the United States to win the championship.

“We have been preparing this project for several years and we’re incredibly proud to finally go racing with this car and such a strong driver combination,” said team owner Bernie Muhlner.

“Returning to Daytona in GTD is a big moment for us.”

The Daytona 24 entry is part of a broader plan that includes contesting the 24-hour endurance races at the Nurburgring and Spa-Francorchamps.

Other GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup races are also being evaluated.

“We’re in close talks with several organizations and partners, and we’re planning a few surprises,” said Muhlner.

“It’s very likely that we’ll return to a European paddock that has been close to our hearts in recent years—with a fantastic project.”

The 2026 Daytona 24 takes place on January 21-25.