Opened in 2009 as the Marulan Driver Training Centre, the facility was designed to offer asphalt and dirt experiences.

The circuit was purchased in 2016 by Steve Shelley and underwent a series of upgrades.

Later rebranded to Pheasant Wood, the Marulan venue is now for sale.

Pheasant Wood features a 1.6 km, nine-turn circuit licenced by Motorsport Australia with a fully operational race control tower, CCTV network, and complete circuit surveillance.

Located about an hour and a half from the Sydney central business district, Pheasant Wood is a popular haunt for track days.

A price tag for Pheasant Wood has not been listed by agents Biller Property, with multiple options available for the suitor.

“A truly extraordinary opportunity now exists to secure one of Australia’s most distinctive motorsport, lifestyle and adventure estates,” the listing reads.

“Set amid the rolling countryside of the Southern Highlands, Pheasant Wood Circuit is a world-class motorsport destination offering an unmatched blend of high-performance motorsport, country living, stunning natural landscapes set across a vast and private landholding, perfect for the active family or group of friends.

“Impossible to replicate and unparalleled in potential, this remarkable property encompasses 150 acres, with the option to secure five adjoining parcels totalling nearly 350 acres, creating extraordinary scope for expanded motorsport operations, adventure tourism, or a visionary large-scale development.”

The motorsport estate features corporate facilities, garages, professional workshops, offices, and a cafeteria.

Other highlights of the venue include “extensive fire trails perfect for off-road driving, trail bikes, mountain biking, horse riding and outdoor adventure training.”

Pheasant Wood Circuit also has development application approval for a new pit and driver amenities building.

There is also a four-bedroom residence as well as a guest cabin.

