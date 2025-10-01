Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia front-runners Dylan O’Keeffe and Bayley Hall will be joined by Dean Cook and Matthew Belford at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Two races are scheduled across October 3-5, each 30 minutes long. The program begins with a 30-minute practice on Friday before qualifying on Saturday and the first race that afternoon.

Sunday’s second race will act as the curtain-raiser to the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

O’Keefe returns to Toro Racing after a recent outing at the Mandalika International Circuit in Indonesia.

“It was good working with the Toro Racing squad in Indonesia and learning how they operate,” said O’Keeffe.

“Now I understand their systems and processes, I’m sure we can hit the ground running from the first practice session.

“My regular Carrera Cup Australia engineer, Rob Palermo is making the trip with me, so it will be good to have his input as well.”

“I can’t wait to race on the Singapore street circuit, it will be unreal.

“I’ve grown up watching the Singapore Grand Prix on TV and I’ve attended it as a fan; it’s such a spectacular track, especially under lights.

“Being a street circuit, the concrete walls are never too far away and there are consequences if you get things wrong, but the Marina Bay track has some decent passing spots as well.”

The Singapore Grand Prix outing continues a busy period for O’Keeffe, who will have just a few days to reset before the Repco Bathurst 1000 where Porsche Carrera Cup Australia will race.

“There’s no doubt that the more time you spend in a Carrera Cup car, the better you become – look at people who’ve raced Porsches overseas, come to Australia and dominated,” he said.

“I feel the extra seat time in Carrera Cup Asia will definitely get me in the zone for the next Carrera Cup Australia round at Bathurst.”

Coverage of Porsche Carrera Cup Asia will be live and free on the Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific YouTube channel.