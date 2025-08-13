The D1NZ National Drifting Championship has signed a deal with Auckland Thoroughbred Racing to use part of the iconic circuit for an event on February 13-15.

Pukekohe Park shut down as a motor racing circuit in 2023 to focus on thoroughbred racing activities.

The landmark deal will allow drifting to say farewell to Pukekohe Park for the final time at one of the world’s fastest corners in the sport.

The three-day event will be headlined by Pro Sport on Friday, Pro on Saturday, and a ‘Champions Showcase’ on Sunday.

The fastest cars competing will reach upwards of 200 km/h.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to bring D1NZ back to where it all began,” said D1NZ executive James McManaway.

“This venue helped shape the identity of drifting in New Zealand. Returning to Pukekohe Park for one final celebration – with Turn 1 as the centrepiece – is something truly special.

“We’re grateful to the team at Pukekohe Park and Auckland Thoroughbred Racing for their support in making this farewell happen.”

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing CEO Paul Wilcox recognised the facility’s cultural significance.

“While Pukekohe Park is now focused on thoroughbred racing, we recognise the cultural significance of this moment for the drifting community,” said Wilcox.

“We’re supporting this one-off event on a commercial basis; with the understanding it provides a chance for a respectful farewell to the motorsport drifting community at the venue.”

Among the attractions will be live music, fan zones, Monster Truck demonstrations, car displays, kids’ activities, and a Sunday market.

There will also be a memory wall celebrating the circuit’s role in New Zealand drifting.

Pukekohe Park is one of Auckland’s largest training facilities for thoroughbred racing.

Since motorsport activities ceased, the club has begun investigating the redevelopment of the land for residential and commercial use.