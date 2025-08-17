The round concluded with the second of the 45-minute, two-driver endurance races where they were classified 17th.

Slade was leading James Golding (with Lachlan Evennett) after the round of pit stops. With a little more than 12 minutes to go, Golding had the brake pedal go to the floor and the #8 Ford Mustang speared off at Turn 6.

At the same time, Slade, who had taken over from Buckley at the compulsory pit stop, parked his car in the short chute between Turn 3 and Turn 6 with smoke billowing from the #150 Chevrolet Camaro.

During the Safety Car period, the car was towed to the pits and crew repaired a busted oil line. Slade made it out with just seconds to go before the pit exit closed.

Under the yellow flag, Buckley said she thought the engine had blown.

“It happens to the best of us. A little bit… a lot heartbreaking considering the Safety Car was called, and it went just as the Safety Car was called.

“I can’t thank my team enough. They’ve given me the best car, and Tim. I feel horrible that this has happened while he’s in the car, but he’s done an amazing job.

“He’s coached me and mentored me so much in this car. Obviously, this is gutwrenching but it’s been amazing to drive with Tim, he’s been awesome.

“My team have given us the best car and sometimes race cars just give up on us.”

Speaking post-race, Slade recounted the moment the smoke began to pour from the engine bay.

“The car was amazing. I had really good pace and was ust cruising along and then had heaps of smoke in the cabin and low oil pressure,” Slade explained.

“I shut it off and I thought that was day done. Then we got it back here and had a look and it didn’t sound too bad when we cranked it over. It was all guns blazing trying to put back on whatever blew off.

“Pushed like crazy to get back out before the end of the race and pit exit closing. Huge thanks to Alic and her family and the team. They’ve done an amazing job.”

The endurance race was won Paul Morris and Brodie Kostecki in the #67 Norwell Motorsport Mustang, and they finished second for the round on points ahead of Evennett and Golding.

“It was a great race,” said Kostecki.

“I was hunting down the leaders pretty well and obviously they had a bit of misfortune but the car was awesome.

“I had a great weekend. It was lots of fun teaming up with The Dude. He’s been a great mentor of mine, so it was great to share the car with him.”

Tom Davies lost places early before Nathan Herne improved from seventh to second in his stint in the #42 Camaro. Jarrod Hughes and Craig Lowndes claimed third in the #118 Camaro.

Hughes had fought his way to the lead on Lap 4 before a slip-up at Turn 6 a lap later dropped them to fifth in the lead up to the stops.

Many took their stops just after the first Safety Car period, which was brought about when Aaron Prosser (with Cameron Laws) bunkered his #91 Camaro at Turn 3.

Also there, but able to get out, was Danny Reidy (with Charlie Parker) while Stephen Wilson (with Nick Lange) was parked nearby.

After Golding went off and the race resumed, Mark Crutcher, Tim Blanchard and Declan Fraser all ended up in the Turn 6 gravel trap. That incident was treated with a local yellows as there were only two laps to go.

Fourth place in the race went to Josh Thomas and Todd Hazelwood in the #69 Mustang, who finished just in front of the #35 Mustang of Ben Gomersall/Aaron Seton.

Lee Stibbs and Josh Haynes who started 14th, were sixth. Rounding out the top 10 were Scott Andriske/Brandon Madden, Connor Roberts/Ryan Casha and Josh Webster/George Miedecke.

The weekend standings were determined by points accumulation over the weekend. Golding and Evennett wound up third, despite the disastrous sixth race.

“It was a good call by the guys. Unfortunately, with the brake issue, the pedal went straight to the floor at the last corner there and I really had nowhere to go,” said Golding.

“I was a bit worried going out there and just trying to get some points, but the boys said we might be able to get on the podium, so just rolling around to get it on there was a great call by them.

“We were looking really strong for that race but this stuff happens sometimes.”

Round 5 of the series will be at Mallala Motorsport Park on September 26-28.