Despite crossing the line third on the final day, Travis, with navigator Paul Currie, had done enough to take the overall victory, with their total time of 3h28m35s in the Extreme 4WD 7.0L V8 Mason Trophy Truck securing the win.

2024 winners Beau Robinson and navigator Shane Hutt finished second overall to complete a Robinson brothers one-two, placing fourth on the final leg and finishing 4m39s behind overall in their Extreme 2WD 7.0L V8 Mason Trophy Truck.

Travis and Currie also claimed the Extreme 4WD category, while Beau and Hutt held on to win the Extreme 2WD category.

The Robinson brothers embraced after the race, with Travis describing the moment as deeply emotional, coming just a year after his brother’s victory.

“35 years of my dad trying to win it, to win it last year and now again, it’s a big deal,” he said after the race.

Boston Morgan-Horan impressed on the final day, setting the fastest time in the last leg and moving from fourth to third overall on his Finke debut. He finished 5m30s behind Travis with navigator Will Haddock in their turbo V6 Geiser Bros Trophy Truck.

Michael Zacka and Dylan Blake, driving a 7.0L Pro Buggy Jimco, finished second on day two, helping them to fourth overall and first in the Pro Buggy category. John Towers and Bruce Young, in a Towers V6 Lustrum, finished fifth overall and took out the Prolite Buggy category.

Elsewhere, Gerry and Tanya Coop won the Super 1650 Buggy category; Kane Jones and Jeremy Kempston took the SXS Pro category; Ross Newman and Gary Taylor won the SXS Sport category; Brad and Adam Lovell claimed the Production 4WD category; and Paul Tinga and Daniel Kelsey took the Sportslite category.

Out of 103 starters, 47 did not make it to the finish line of the gruelling 446km event.