Daniel Milner has stepped aside, formally announcing his retirement from the sport.

It comes off the back of winning the ProEnduo and E2 titles.

Milner will turn his attention to rider development as the team manager of KTM DM31 Racing Team.

Milner has been linked to KTM for the best part of a decade, first joining them in 2017.

He enjoyed five years with the Austrian brand, winning the national off-road title on three occasions as well as multiple E2 and E3 titles.

Milner ends his professional riding career with six championships in the Australian Enduro Championship and five Australian Four-Day Enduro wins.

“The decision to retire from racing has been playing on my mind for a while, because I’ve been racing professionally for 15 seasons now, and it got to that point where I don’t quite get the enjoyment out of racing as much as I used to – and honestly, I get more satisfaction out of running the team and helping out the younger riders,” said Milner.

“I have achieved everything that I worked so hard for in my career – winning my sixth ProEnduro outright title this year, which takes me to the record, so it has taken me to a point where I don’t have anything to drive me forward other than what I have happening with the team.

“I’m thankful for my career, I enjoyed a lot of success and got to live the dream on the off-road side. I have accomplished more than I ever thought was possible, and again just really thankful.”

McMahon will return to the E3 division on board at KTM 500 EXC-F.

Dickson will represent the team’s interests in the E2 visions, riding a KTM 450 XC-F.

In the E1 division, Versteegen will ride a KTM 250 XC-F as he steps up to professional riding for the first time.

“On the team side, we have a really exciting line-up for the 2026 AusEnduro Championship,” said Milner.

“We had great success this year, and now we’ve added Jackson as a young up-and-comer, which I’m really looking forward to. He’s a good young kid who’s eager to learn, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“Jye was awesome to watch this year, and I think that we can bring more out of him, especially on the hard-pack soil because he’s an unbelievable sand rider. I love his riding style, he’s got that heightened intensity, being an ex-motocrosser.

“Then continuing with Korey is super-exciting, because he does everything he can to make sure that he’s prepared to go win, and he’s got that hunger that I remember having when I was a young rider.

“A lot of what I see in Korey is what I used to feel when I was coming up through the ranks. I believe he’s going to be the guy to beat here in the near future, and I look forward to pushing him to his limits to be able to achieve that.

“With all three of them, it’s going to be a really good environment at the races. It’ll be fun working with them, from pre-season and throughout the year, helping develop them as riders.

“Hopefully, by the end of the season, we can achieve success together. But it is really exciting, Jackson’s definitely one of those guys that will develop over the years and, down the track, I think he’ll be a name that everyone will recognise.”