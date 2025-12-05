The Bend benefits from having multiple configuration options, which will be utilised across the season.

The full 2026 TCR Australia calendar will be released on December 10.

“We are committed to the motorsport industry,” said The Bend Motorsport Park managing director Sam Shahin.

“We also believe that we share the responsibility of promoting categories that support aspiring motorsport enthusiasts. TCR is a global category that deserves its rightful place in Australian motorsport.

“Our involvement is a testimony to the category, the brands it represents, and the teams and drivers that see it as a pathway to World TCR abroad, or a pathway to other categories in Australia.”

The deal is in collaboration with Motorsport Australia, promoter WSC Group, and The Bend.

“The Bend is a world-class facility with a world-class reputation,” Lotti said.

“We are thrilled to work with Motorsport Australia and The Bend to deliver TCR Australia in 2026. We hope to build on this relationship in the future.”

David Stuart, Motorsport Australia’s general manager for motorsport operations, hailed the initiative.

“Motorsport Australia has worked closely with WSC and The Bend to ensure that TCR has the right framework and support to succeed in Australia,” Stuart said.

“The 2026 season will build the foundation for growth in the years ahead.”

The announcement comes on the back of a troubled 2025, during which TCR Australia attempted to race at Taupo Motorsport Park, Wanneroo Raceway, One Raceway, and Winton Motor Raceway.

The series eventually got going with its only event on home soil as part of The Bend 500, supporting Supercars.

It counted the Macau Grand Prix as part of its series, which was only attended by Josh Buchan and Ryan MacMillan of HMO Customer Racing.