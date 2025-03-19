Deitz has confirmed he and D’Alberto will compete in GT World Challenge Australia and will begin their campaign at the Phillip Island GT Festival on April 4-6.

The team returns to the GT3 series off the back of a Bathurst 12 Hour class win in the Silver Cup division with D’Alberto, Deitz, Grant Denyer, and Brendon Leitch.

“This year, we successfully defended the Silver Cup at the Bathurst 12 Hour, which was a tremendous achievement to go back-to-back and now we’re very much looking forward to racing GT World Challenge Australia,” said Deitz.

“The Lamborghini has only raced at Bathurst and The Bend, so we’re excited to see how it performs at the other tracks on the calendar.”

Deitz has two Lamborghini’s in his cache, the first-generation Huracan sporting a BASF tribute livery harking back to the BMW M1 Procar era.

The second-generation car features a revised take on the target scheme with red and white swirls.

“The reaction to the livery of this car and its predecessor by the fans has just been overwhelming,” said Deitz.

“When we first moved to the BASF tribute livery in 2019 with the old Evo1 Huracan it was only intended to be a one-off thing for a single event, but the fan reaction was just amazing, and we felt we couldn’t change it.

“When we got this new car, we elected to refresh it to reflect the fact it was an Evo2 and it has gained the same response.”

D’Alberto will contest the lion’s share of events, except for Queensland Raceway where the car will be driven by team owner-driver David Wall.

“I think anytime you can drive a GT3 car around some of Australia’s best circuits is a good day,” said D’Alberto.

“Driving with my mate Adrian as well. We’ve had some good success at the Bathurst 12 Hour most recently and we want to keep building on that alongside Adrian’s confidence in the car.

“We want to keep learning about the car as we haven’t done a lot of miles in it. We haven’t been to Phillip Island in it, we’ve only raced at Bathurst, Sydney Motorsport Park and The Bend, so we think there is a bit more time to find in it as we develop it further.

“We need to spend more time in the car to learn what it wants and needs. I’m sure we can get more out of it than we currently have been able to, which only comes with time for the drivers, engineers and the entire Wall Racing team.

“I need to get as many as I can throughout the year. We talk about Supercars enduros, there’s only two test days all year and one has already been used up prior to the opening round, which co-drivers do limited running.

“I’d much rather be sitting in a Lambo getting miles than sitting on the couch.”