GT World Challenge Australia driver Elliott Schutte and former Radical Cup driver BD Soutar-Dawson each cut laps of the Perth circuit.

The car is owned by online gaming and gambling entrepreneur Laurence Escalante, who has a cache that would be the envy of any motoring enthusiast.

Escalante also had a McLaren Solus GT at Wanneroo Raceway, where it’s understood to have also cut a 49-second lap.

Those efforts eclipse the previous closed course lap record held by Tim Slade of 51.574s behind the wheel of the Xtreme GTR Nissan Skyline R32.

The track-only Valkyrie is understood to be the first of its kind in Australia.