Macintyre raced in the GB3 Championship, the same series that is led by Australian Alex Ninovic.

Macintyre won the third race of this season at Silverstone and was a podium finisher with Elite Motorsport at Zandvoort and the Hungaroring.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old revealed he was undergoing treatment for brain and lung cancer.

“This is a very different post to usual, but I’ll just spit it out. Over the past few months, I haven’t quite felt myself and now it’s starting to make a bit more sense as to why,” he wrote on social media.

“I’ve been diagnosed with both brain and lung cancer. Sadly, it’s as serious as it sounds!

“The amazing team at Milton Keynes Hospital have already been incredible in helping put a plan together for how I’m going to fight this.”

Macintyre said that the diagnosis has put a halt to his racing endeavours while he undergoes treatment.

“Unfortunately, this does mean I won’t be racing for the foreseeable future,” he continued.

“But rest assured the second I’m able to, I’ll be back behind the wheel where I belong.

“A massive thank you goes to my family and friends for their support and to everyone who continues to back me through this unexpected detour.”

Elite Motorsport said it would support Macintyre and his family where possible.

“This is not the kind of news we ever imagined sharing but it’s important that we stand alongside Will Macintyre as he shared his journey,” an Elite Motorsport statement read.

“Anyone who knows Will knows the strength and determination he carries both on and off the track. With the incredible support of the team at MK Hospital, a treatment plan is already in place, and the fight is underway.

“As a team, our priority is to support Will and his family through every step of this challenge. Will is, and always will be, a huge part of Elite Motorsport. Together, we’ll face this detour head-on.”

Only last month, Macintyre celebrated his 18th birthday. The teenager is part of the BRDC Rising Star program and finished fifth in last year’s GB3 Championship.

“My aim is obviously to win the driver’s title,” Macintyre said earlier this year, upon announcing his GB3 return.

“I enjoyed a pretty positive first year in GB3, showing very good pace and results as well as leading the series.

“I learnt a lot and overall, the season made me a faster and a more mature driver.

“I have a close relationship with everyone at Elite thanks to running with them earlier in my career and we enjoyed much success together.

“Ed and the guys have always been very welcoming while overall, it’s an incredibly nice environment for me to be in.

“I was very impressed with Elite’s performance this year and I’m really looking forward to hopefully continuing our previous success from Ginetta Juniors.”

Two rounds remain in the 2025 GB3 Championship at Donington and Monza. Ninovic leads a trio of Australians, with Patrick Heuzenroeder second and Gianmarco Pradel third.