‘Yeah The Girls’ will feature some of Australia’s best female drifters as well as stars from overseas.

They’ll do demonstrations during the Garrett International Drifting Cup and throughout the schedule across the course of the two-day event.

“The all-female drift demonstration is poised to be a spectacular spotlight for women in motorsport,” said WTAC organisers.

“It’s a prime opportunity to witness incredible talent, precision driving, and the undeniable passion that female drivers bring to the sport.”

Among the invitational drivers is Australia’s first paraplegic drifter Christina Vithoulkas, who will pilot her hand-controlled Nissan Silvia S13, powered by an LS V8.

Vithoulkas suffered a T5 spinal cord injury in a motocross accident but retained her interest in extreme sports by way of drifting.

After her accident, a social media user told Vithoulkas she should investigate getting into drifting to fill the void left by motocross.

“I just thought, ‘Hmm, that sounds like fun, it’s something that I would do. I’ll just go,'” she told the ABC earlier this year.

“It replicated the exact type of love and fun and feeling inside of my soul that jumping a dirt bike did. The amount of joy and endorphins I got from that dopamine hit… I just had this epiphany moment, that I was like, ‘Oh my god, I can still do something that’s going to make me enjoy life just as much as I did before the wheelchair’.”

Catherine ‘Driftcat’ Coleiro is among the headliners from Down Under with her bright yellow Holden VK Commodore powered by a Dodge R5P7 NASCAR motor.

Coleiro competed professionally in Australia and has been a staple of the scene.

International drivers include Miji Kang (South Korea), Kim ‘Driftmama’ Thorley (New Zealand), Yuura Momo (Japan).

Momo has one of the more unique cars on the entry list – a 2JZ-powered Honda Odyssey van.

World Time Attack Challenge takes place on September 5-6.