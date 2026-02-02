Bathurst will come alive on Thursday, February 12th, as GT machines make their way from Mount Panorama into Russell Street.

A popular event in previous years, fans will again have the opportunity to see the race cars up close and meet their favourite drivers.

“The Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour will return to The Mount this month from 13-15 February,” said Mayor of Bathurst, Cr Robert Taylor.

“In the lead up to this exciting event, see the incredible cars up close and get an autograph from your favourite driver at this year’s Track to Town before the racing action kicks off at Mount Panorama.

“Track to Town will take place on Thursday 12th February from 11am-1pm along Russell St, with the all exciting driver signing session happening from 11:30am – 12:15pm.

“Get your favourite driver’s signature, see the cars in all their glory and soak up the vibrant race week atmosphere.”

The Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour event will commence on Friday February 13th, with the race starting at 5:45am local time (AEDT) on Sunday February 15th.