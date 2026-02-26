Habul crashed at the infamous Eau-Rouge/Radillon section and was hospitalised.

He vowed never to return to the circuit until safety upgrades were made, and this year will mark his comeback.

The Spa 24 program is part of a commitment to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, which takes in five races across the continent.

Habul will enter his 75 Express team with Austrian Dominik Baumann and Frenchman Hadrien David in the Bronze Cup class.

The Endurance Cup begins on April 11-12 at Paul Ricard before heading to Monza on May 29-31. The Spa 24 takes place on June 24-28 and marks the halfway point in the Endurance Cup.

The season closes out with the Nurburgring on August 28-30 and a new season finale on October 16-18 at Portimao.

Habul’s Endurance Cup entry is one of 10 supported by Mercedes-AMG.

Max Verstappen’s eponymous Team Verstappen Racing will make the move to the Silver Arrows with Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella, and Christopher Lulham in the Pro class.

Mercedes-AMG will have two more Pro entries in the Endurance Cup, with Team GetSpeed running Maximilian Gotz, Maxime Martin, and Fabian Schiller.

Lucas Auer, Maro Engel, and Luca Stolz have been named at Mercedes-AMG Team Mann-Filter.

“Our line-up for the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe season reflects the exceptionally high quality of our customer sports program,” said Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG customer racing.

“With its sprint and endurance format, the series is extremely demanding, but we are ready to take on the challenge with a strong driver and team line-up.

“Our goal is to once again demonstrate the competitiveness of the Mercedes-AMG GT3, achieve top results in both classifications and compete for the title in both the individual classes and the overall standings.”

Habul was one of two Australians announced overnight for the GT Word Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

Compatriot Calan Williams will join BMW team Oman Racing by Century Motorsport in the Bronze class alongside Ahmad Al Harthy and Javier Sagrera.

The Australian worked his way up the Formula 1 feeder series to Formula 2, but stepped off at the end of 2022 to make a move into GT racing.

Williams won back-to-back class titles in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup with Team WRT in 2023 (Gold Cup) and 2024 (Silver Cup).

“I’m really excited for what’s ahead this year,” said Williams.

“GT World Challenge has played a huge role in my career so far, and to be back competing in a BMW M4 GT3 with a strong team and teammates gives us a great platform to push for success.

“I am really pleased to be representing Oman Racing by Century Motorsport and am delighted to have been chosen by them to join the lineup.”

It marks a return to GT World Challenge Europe after a season on the sidelines.

Williams’ return to GT racing comes after signing with ex-Formula driver Mark Blundell’s driver management agency MBP Management.

“When I joined MBP, I was at a bit of a crossroads after a late change to my 2025 plans,” Williams explained.

“So the clear focus in signing with the team was to get back into a seat that would give me an opportunity to fight for titles.

“I am so glad I made that decision to join MBP, as the whole team has been critical in bringing this deal together.”

Williams and Habul join compatriot Jayden Kelly in the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup.

Kelly will join McLaren team Greystone GT with Zac Meakin, Tommy Pintos, and Josh Rattican in a Silver entry.