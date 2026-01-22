Dubbed a “scratch match”, the two days of track time will feature on-track competitions including a one-lap shootout session and three-lap ‘Indy style’ qualifying session.

Dedicated time for drivers to practice rolling start and restart zone procedures will also be included in what is officially titled a ‘pre-season combine’ by AASA chief Marcos Ambrose.

The combine is open to all who are considering participating in at least one event of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series or AASA Short Track Nationals Series during 2026.

“The pre-season combine is a way to get our drivers and teams ready for the upcoming Super Series Season 4 and AASA Nationals Series,” said Ambrose.

“We are trying to offer AASA competitors more value and we are very excited to partner and thank Winton Motor Raceway for making this pre-season combine possible.

“It’s a chance for teams to reveal their season drivers and liveries and capture good media and imagery before the season starts.

“It’s also a serious test for the teams with open pitlane sessions and live timing across both days.

“We will also offer some events so drivers and teams can see how they stack up against the competition and get back in the racing groove.

“We will run some practice rolling start and restart zone sessions for drivers to get acclimatised with that, and AASA will also trial several new track management initiatives and procedures designed to streamline race day activities and make AASA race weekends smoother, simpler and more efficient.”

A BBQ on the opening night will double as a social event and a briefing session on competition and sporting changes at the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance.

Entry cost for the combine is $150 + GST per day, with the event timed officially by My Laps.

The opening day of the Winton running on February 18 is also the date for Supercars’ pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will begin at The Bend Motorsport Park on March 13-15.