Returning for another season aboard the Team Motion Racing Isuzu D-Max, the West Australian is more determined than ever to win a second championship.

Incredible consistency across the six round calendar in 2025 kept Marjoram in the title fight until the final round, where a tyre failure in race two threatened to end his hopes.

Despite a strong fightback in race three, a Touring Car Masters entry dropping oil around the majority of the circuit resulted in the final race being cancelled, and Sieders taking the crown.

“The nail on the coffin was Race 2 [at Sandown], where we had a tyre puncture and we lost the lead of the championship,” Marjoram told Speedcafe.

“If that bit of bad luck hadn’t happened, we would have not lost the 30-odd points we did.

“It was a shame given we had such a huge lead after Townsville, but that’s live sport and motorsport for you!”

The series returns to the streets of Surfers Paradise and Adelaide in 2026, tracks where Marjoram scored five victories in eight races enroute to the 2024 title.

Marjoram is eager to capitalise on familiar circuits returning, and put the final result of 2025 far behind.

“It lights the fire in the belly to come out swinging hard at Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park,” said Marjoram.

“Very keen to start the year on a high, and push hard for the year. We head to a lot of big street circuits this year, which suits my style and aggression behind the wheel.”

The 2026 Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes Series commences at this weekend’s Dunlop Sydney 500, with a 21-strong field entered.